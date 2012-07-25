* Q2 EPS $0.09 vs $0.23 last year
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share
July 25 EverBank Financial Corp, which
went public in May, posted a lower quarterly profit on higher
expenses, and initiated a quarterly dividend.
The company's second-quarter net income fell to $11.2
million, or 9 cents per share, from $21.8 million, or 23 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 33 cents per share.
Analysts were expecting the lender to earn 24 cents in the
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total non-interest expense for the quarter jumped almost 45
percent to $175.8 million.
Provision for loan and lease losses fell by $3.2 million to
$5.8 million.
Net interest income rose by almost 11 percent to $125
million.
EverBank which has a market capitalization of about $1.37
billion, has been using acquisitions to diversify its operations
and increase assets.
It announced plans to buy GE Capital's Business Property
Lending Inc division for $2.51 billion earlier this month to
boost its ability to lend to small and mid-size companies.
The lender also agreed to buy MetLife Inc's
warehouse finance business in February.
EverBank, which counts private equity firms TPG, Sageview
Partners and New Mountain Partners as investors, also declared
its first quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share.
The company's shares, which have risen more than 19 percent
from their IPO price, closed at $11.95 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.