HONG KONG, April 25 China Everbright
International Ltd said on Tuesday Li Xueming had
resigned as executive director and vice-chairman of the company,
following media reports that he is the brother of ousted
Chongqing party leader Bo Xilai.
Li's family background has no relationship with the normal
operations of the company, Everbright said in a filing to the
Hong Kong bourse. Li will be replaced by Zang Qiutao, the
company added.
The Chinese-language Apple Daily reported on April 19 that
Li is also known as Bo Xiyong, and is the elder brother of Bo
Xilai. Everbright's move comes after Bo Xilai was removed as
party secretary of Chongqing, and his wife placed under
investigation for the murder of British businessman Neil
Heywood.
