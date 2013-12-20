HONG KONG Dec 20 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
is set to fall 0.8 percent in its Hong Kong trading
debut on Friday, after the mid-sized lender raised $3 billion in
a share offering priced near the bottom of expectations.
Shares in China Everbright Bank were indicated to
open at HK$3.95, below its offering price of HK$3.98, according
to Hong Kong stock exchange data. The bank had marketed the deal
in a range of HK$3.83 to HK$4.27 per share.
The lending arm of state-backed China Everbright Group
exercised last week an option to sell an additional 762 million
shares on top of the base size of 5.08 billion shares, bringing
the total deal value to HK$23.25 billion ($3.0 billion).
Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank's debut marks a
successful listing in Hong Kong after two previous attempts
faltered on poor demand amid volatile markets.