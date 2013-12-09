* Secures $1.74 bln in cornerstone pledges
* Listing in Hong Kong at third attempt
* Hong Kong's biggest offering since Sinopec's $3.1 bln in
February
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 9 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
will be the third mainland lender in three months to
raise funds in Hong Kong by launching an up to $2.8 billion
share sale on Tuesday.
The bank and peers Huishang Bank Corp Ltd and Bank
of Chongqing are building capital buffers in
anticipation of a rise in bad loans as growth of the world's
second-biggest economy slows.
They have turned to Hong Kong in search of a wider pool of
international investors but the shadow of bad loans has made
many wary. In response, the banks have signed up so-called
cornerstone investors who buy significant portions of the
offered shares which they agree to hold for at least six months.
The banking unit of state-backed China Everbright Group is
attempting to raise capital in Hong Kong for the third time
after market conditions led it to abandon efforts last year and
the year before.
China's 11th biggest bank by market capitalisation said on
Monday it will offer 5.1 billion shares from Tuesday at an
indicative price of HK$3.83 to HK$4.27 each, to yield up to
HK$21.8 billion ($2.81 billion). The offer will be priced on
Friday, with trading to start on Dec. 20.
The offering would be Hong Kong's biggest since China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) ,
Asia's largest refiner, raised $3.1 billion in February.
The price range values the Shanghai-listed bank at a 2013
full-year forecast price-to-book ratio of 0.9 to 1.0 times,
Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported.
China Everbright Bank received commitments worth $1.74
billion from 19 cornerstone investors including China Shipping
(Group) Co and Prudential Financial Inc,
according to its prospectus released on Monday.
It hired China Everbright Securities, China International
Capital Corp (CICC), Morgan Stanley and UBS AG
to coordinate the offering.
The share sale would come soon after Huishang Bank and Bank
of Chongqing raised a combined $1.92 billion. Huishang closed on
Monday at HK$3.54 compared with a listing price of HK$3.53, and
Bank of Chongqing ended at HK$5.82 from HK$6.00.
Other Chinese banks including Bank of Shanghai and China
Guangfa Bank plan to list in Hong Kong within the next 12
months.
Chinese banks' bad loans climbed 24.1 billion yuan ($3.96
billion) in July-September to 563 billion yuan - the steepest
quarterly rise since 2005.