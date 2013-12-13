HONG KONG Dec 13 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
has priced a Hong Kong share offer at HK$3.98 per
share, near the bottom of the marketing range, raising $3
billion after the mid-sized lender decided to exercise an option
on the deal, sources said late on Friday.
The lending arm of state-backed China Everbright Group had
set the marketing range at HK$3.83 to HK$4.27 per Hong
Kong-traded share, in its third effort to list in Hong
Kong after previous attempts faltered on poor demand amid
volatile markets.
Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank exercised an option to
sell an additional 762 million shares on top of the base size of
5.08 billion shares, putting the total deal at HK$23.25 billion
($3.0 billion).
China's 11th biggest bank by market capitalisation is
raising money to bolster its capital as bad debt picks up on the
back of a slowing economy.
The deal would be Hong Kong's biggest share sale since China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) ,
Asia's largest refiner, raised $3.1 billion in February.
China Everbright Bank had received commitments worth $1.74
billion from 19 cornerstone investors including China Shipping
(Group) Co and Prudential Financial Inc,
according to its prospectus released on Monday.