HONG KONG Dec 5 Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd could raise up to $2.8 billion by listing in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the plans.

The Chinese bank aims to sell 5 billion shares at an indicative range of 3.03 yuan to 3.38 yuan each, equivalent to HK$3.86 to HK$4.30, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

That would make the deal worth up to HK$21.5 billion ($2.8 billion).

The price range values China Everbright Bank at a 2013 full-year forecast price-to-book ratio of 0.9-1.0 times, IFR reported.

($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)