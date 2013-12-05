BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Dec 5 Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd could raise up to $2.8 billion by listing in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the plans.
The Chinese bank aims to sell 5 billion shares at an indicative range of 3.03 yuan to 3.38 yuan each, equivalent to HK$3.86 to HK$4.30, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
That would make the deal worth up to HK$21.5 billion ($2.8 billion).
The price range values China Everbright Bank at a 2013 full-year forecast price-to-book ratio of 0.9-1.0 times, IFR reported.
($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.
MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.