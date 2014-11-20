Nov 20 China's Everbright Securities Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 8 billion yuan (1.31 billion US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says plans to issue up to 600 million shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 21

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1F6HhX2 ; bit.ly/1F6HiKB

