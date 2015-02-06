BRIEF-Max Ventures and Industries approves investment in unit Max Estates
* Says approved investment of INR 900 million in unit Max Estates
Feb 6 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says January net profit at 386.3 million yuan ($61.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xxh25S
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2431 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says approved investment of INR 900 million in unit Max Estates
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.