HONG KONG, July 14 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
has mandated three banks to manage an up to $2.5
billion Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Tuesday citing
people familiar with the plans.
The Shanghai-listed brokerage hired its own investment
banking unit China Everbright Securities (HK), Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and UBS to handle the deal, expected in the fourth
quarter, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Everbright Securities did not immediately respond to a
Reuters phone call and email seeking comment on the plans.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Deena
Yao; Writing by Elzio Barreto)