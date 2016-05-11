May 11 Everbright Securities Company Limited:

* Says it to pay cash dividend of 6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 17

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wGwfLe

(Beijing Headline News)