BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Everbright Securities Company Limited:
* Says it to pay cash dividend of 6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 17
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wGwfLe
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.