(Corrects quantity of approved shares in fourth paragraph to 12
billion from 15 billion)
BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 16 China Everbright Bank
has received regulatory approval for an overseas
share sale, part of a drive by China's middle-ranking banks to
meet tougher "Basel III" capital requirements.
In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the bank said it was now
awaiting listing approval from the Hong Kong Exchange.
It is the Beijing-based bank's third attempt to sell stock
in Hong Kong, after it shelved similar plans in 2011 and 2012.
No further comment was immediately available from Everbright
Bank, and it was not clear from the filing how many shares it
planned to sell, or at what price. Thomson Reuters news and
analysis service IFR reported in June that Everbright planned to
raise $3 billion to $4 billion with the listing.
According to the filing, the China Securities Regulatory
Commission gave the green light for Everbright to sell as many
as 12 billion ordinary shares overseas.
Everbright Bank's Shanghai-listed shares closed on Wednesday
at 2.81 yuan, down 7.9 percent this year compared to a 4 percent
fall for the CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings.
Everbright's stock was hard hit by a central bank direct
cash crunch at the end of June, mainly because the lender was
seen to be reliant on short-term funding markets to survive.
Although China's largest banks are among the best
capitalised in the world, its small to mid-sized banks face
funding concerns, particularly as the national economy continues
to slow.
Many lenders have undertaken stock offerings aimed at
improving the health of their balance sheets.
China now requires its biggest banks, including Everbright,
to raise their Tier 1 capital ratios to 8.9 percent by end-2014
and 10.5 percent by 2018.
Everbright Bank's core Tier 1 ratio - the ratio of equity
capital to risk-weighted assets - is one of the lowest among
China's 15 biggest banks.
Its risk-adjusted Tier 1 capital ratio now stands at 8.34
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
China Merchants Bank , the sixth-largest
lender, raised $5.7 billion in September through new share
issues in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the world's second-largest
equity offering this year.
($1 = 6.1026 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Clement Tan; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)