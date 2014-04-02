UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation rate falls below official target in mid-April

(Adds table, background) BRASILIA, April 20 Brazil's inflation rate fell more than expected in mid-April and undershot the government's target for the first time since 2010, government data showed on Thursday. Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index rose 4.41 percent in the 12 months through mid-April, slowing from an increase of 4.73 percent in the year through mid-March, statistics agency IBGE said. Prices had been expected to rise 4.49 percent, according to