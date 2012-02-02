Feb 1 Evercore Partners posted a higher pro-forma adjusted quarterly profit, as the boutique investment bank earned more fees from advising clients despite a tepid merger market.

In the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of $14.1 million, or 32 cents a share, on an adjusted pro-forma basis, compared with $10.9 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $29.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.