EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Evercore Partners Inc said on Thursday it had appointed Matthew McAskin, most recently the co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's healthcare services investment banking, as a senior managing director in its healthcare group.
"Evercore has made a tremendous commitment to building a leading healthcare advisory business and I look forward to being a part of that effort," McAskin said in a statement issued by Evercore.
McAskin's investment banking experience spans 17 years at Goldman and JPMorgan Chase & Co. He has advised on a number of deals in the hospital, managed care, healthcare technology and physician services sectors, Evercore said.
He joins a healthcare banking investment team at Evercore that includes Francois Maisonrouge, John Honts and Sean Murphy.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has