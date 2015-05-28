BRIEF-Pure Technologies qtrly shr $0.01
* Pure technologies continues to expect 2017 organic growth in americas water segment of between 5% and 15%
May 28 Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc appointed Lea Lazaric Calvert managing director in its private capital advisory group.
Calvert was most recently an executive director in UBS Group AG's private funds group, responsible for the coverage of institutional investors.
Calvert, who will join Evercore in July, will be based in London.
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth