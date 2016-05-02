May 2 Investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners Inc said Michael Palm would join its investment banking business as a senior managing director.

Palm, who will be based in Chicago, will focus on the firm's global efforts in the industrials sector, Evercore said on Monday.

Palm, who has over 20 years of corporate and investment banking experience, was most recently the managing director and global head of paper, forest products and packaging group at Barclays. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)