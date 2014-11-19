PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Thomas Leonardi will join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior adviser, the U.S. boutique investment bank said.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said Leonardi will leave the agency on Dec. 11. (1.usa.gov/1tfhNOW)
Leonardi has nearly 40 years of experience as an investment banker, venture capitalist, attorney and insurance company president, Evercore said.
He was a member of the U.S. Treasury's inaugural Federal Advisory Committee on Insurance and was selected to serve on the World Economic Forum's Global Council on Insurance and Asset Management. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.