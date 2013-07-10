NEW YORK, July 10 Evercore Partners Inc said on Wednesday it would launch a secondary private funds unit to be headed by former leaders of UBS AG's business that also brokers sales of portfolios of private equity assets to investors.

Nigel Dawn will be the global head of Evercore's new private capital advisory unit while Nicolas Lanel will run the European operations, Evercore said in a statement. The New York-based investment bank already has a primary private funds group that helps fund managers raise capital from investors.

Dawn stepped down as global co-head of the private funds group at UBS last month following a 16-year career with the Swiss bank that culminated in him founding its secondary advisory team in 2004 and working on transactions worth more than $25 billion in total.

Lanel joined UBS in 2004 to cover institutional investors in Europe and the Middle East and in 2007 set up UBS's European secondary market advisory practice. He later became co-head of its secondary advisory group.

The duo's departure comes as UBS and other major private placement agents such as Credit Suisse Group AG and Lazard Ltd face increasing competition from independent groups such as Mercury Capital Advisers, which spun out of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and boutiques such as Campbell Lutyens and Triago.

Evercore has looked externally to develop its private funds group in the past. In 2010, it acquired the fund placement business of Neuberger Berman, the former asset management business of Lehman Brothers.

Evercore said Dawn and Lanel will be among the principals that will own a minority stake in its private capital advisory business, which is expected to launch during the second half of the year following further hires to support the business in North America and Europe.