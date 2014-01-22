Jan 22 The former head of Dutch bank Rabobank's mergers and acquisitions practice for the Americas has joined Evercore Partners Inc, the U.S. boutique investment bank said on Wednesday.

At Evercore, Emmanuel Durand will work as a managing director focused on advising companies in the consumer sector.

Durand has worked on transactions for companies including Brown Forman, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Kellogg Co , Rhone Poulenc SA and Saputo Inc.