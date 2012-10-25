* Q3 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.34
* Net revenue down 6 percent to $153 mln
* Investment banking revenue down 7 percent
* Shares up 7 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Oct 25 Evercore Partners Inc's adjusted
profit fell in the third quarter as a difficult mergers and
acquisitions market weighed on its revenue but the boutique
investment bank said it remains cautiously optimistic about the
economic environment.
"The business will be better next year but I wouldn't bet my
kids on it," Roger Altman, the firm's founder and chairman said
on a post-earnings conference call.
Evercore shares, which have fallen 6 percent since the
beginning of the year, were trading up 7 percent at $27.47 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Evercore, founded as a merger and asset management firm in
1996 by Altman, a former U.S. deputy treasury secretary, said
investment banking revenue fell 7 percent to $128.2 million.
"Everyone thought it would be a terrible quarter. It was bad
but not horrible and that is why there is positive stock
reaction," said Richard Bove, an analyst at Rochdale Securities.
There have been roughly $1.7 trillion in deals announced so
far this year, down 14 percent from last year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Global investment banking fee income has fallen this year to
its lowest since early 2009.
Global investment banking fees totalled $15.5 billion in the
third quarter, down 3.8 percent from the year earlier, according
to data from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting, as the euro
zone debt crisis unsettled markets.
INVESTMENT BANKS TIGHTEN BELTS
Volatile financial markets, a dearth of deals and tighter
capital rules in the wake of the financial crisis are forcing
investment banks across the world to slash costs.
Rival Lazard Ltd on Thursday said it would embark on
a cost-savings program that will cut annual expenses by $125
million, which include staff cuts.
Swiss bank UBS is set to cut 400 investment bank
jobs while Credit Suisse said it would cut an extra 1
billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) of costs, including axing
more jobs.
Evercore, however, said it would continue to hire steadily.
Evercore's ratio of compensation to revenue - a closely
watched metric on Wall Street, where bonuses and benefits
dominate expenses - fell on an adjusted pro forma basis to 62
percent of revenue from 60 percent a year earlier.
"Smaller investment banks like Evercore and Greenhill are
focusing on niche markets and continue to gain market share,"
analyst Bove said.
Adjusted net income fell to $17.3 million, or 40 cents per
share, from $19.8 million, or 46 cents per share, a year
earlier. Net revenue fell 6 percent to $153
million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 34 cents per share, on
revenue of $139 million, excluding items, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which has a market value of about $730.7
million, announced a new stock repurchase program for 5 million
shares, more than double the size of its prior program.