BRIEF-Wendel pursues divestment of Saint-Gobain with shares sale
June 1 France-based listed investment group Wendel says:
Jan 30 Evercore Partners Inc's quarterly profit surged as it earned more fees from its investment banking business.
The boutique investment bank's net income rose to $35.3 million, or 81 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $14.1 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $212 million.
June 1 France-based listed investment group Wendel says:
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for May 2017, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics