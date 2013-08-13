Aug 13 Evercore Wealth Management LLC said Tuesday it has expanded its national wealth advisory service with the hiring of a senior strategist from GenSpring Family Offices.

Jewelle Bickford joined Evercore on Monday and will work closely with the firm's planning and investment advisers, focusing on family governance, impact investing and the expansion of Evercore's Wise Women events, which are gatherings for the firm's female clients.

Bickford will be based in New York and will report to Evercore Chief Executive Officer Jeff Maurer.

Bickford worked at GenSpring since 2009 and was responsible for cultivating relationships with high-net-worth families and led the company's focus on women and wealth.

GenSpring, an affiliate of SunTrust Banks Inc, had no comment when contacted.

Prior to her job at GenSpring, Bickford was a global partner at Rothschild Group, concentrating on cross-border new business origination and was head of the debt capital markets for Rothschild Inc. She previously ran an investment banking firm, Bickford & Partners Inc, which she merged into Rothschild Inc in 1994.

Evercore Wealth Management - a subsidiary of Evercore , an independent investment banking advisory firm - was founded in November 2008 and has 27 partners. As of June 30, it managed client assets totaling $4.7 billion.