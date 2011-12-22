* Says estimate remains preliminary

* Sees $26 mln raise to net after-tax loss est from Japan quake

Dec 22 Everest Re Group Ltd, a Bermuda-based reinsurer, said it expects to incur net losses of $100-$125 million, after reinstatement premiums and taxes, due to claims arising from the floods in Thailand.

The company also expects an increase of $26 million to its net after-tax loss estimate for the earthquake that struck Japan in March.

Everest Re said its estimate of losses from the floods remains preliminary and it will be several months before relative clarity emerges with respect to its ceding companies' underlying losses.

"For 2011, Everest will have incurred significant catastrophe losses but the company's balance sheet remains strong and well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities for 2012," CEO Joseph Taranto said in a statement.

Reinsurers provide backup coverage for property and casualty carriers in the event of huge claims, such as hurricanes and earthquakes.

Shares of Everest Re closed at $82.05 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.