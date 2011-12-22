* Says estimate remains preliminary
* Sees $26 mln raise to net after-tax loss est from Japan
quake
Dec 22 Everest Re Group Ltd, a
Bermuda-based reinsurer, said it expects to incur net losses of
$100-$125 million, after reinstatement premiums and taxes, due
to claims arising from the floods in Thailand.
The company also expects an increase of $26 million to its
net after-tax loss estimate for the earthquake that struck Japan
in March.
Everest Re said its estimate of losses from the floods
remains preliminary and it will be several months before
relative clarity emerges with respect to its ceding companies'
underlying losses.
"For 2011, Everest will have incurred significant
catastrophe losses but the company's balance sheet remains
strong and well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities
for 2012," CEO Joseph Taranto said in a statement.
Reinsurers provide backup coverage for property and casualty
carriers in the event of huge claims, such as hurricanes and
earthquakes.
Shares of Everest Re closed at $82.05 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.