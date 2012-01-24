Jan 24 Everest Re Group Ltd said it expects to incur net catastrophe losses of about $245 million, after reinstatement premiums and taxes, for the fourth quarter, including provisions for the floods in Thailand.

The company sees losses on claims arising from the deluge in the Southeast Asian country amounting to $145 million, above the top end of its previous range.

In December, the reinsurer had said it expected to incur net losses of $100 million to $125 million, after reinstatement premiums and taxes, as a result of the floods.

Peers Validus Holdings Ltd and XL Group Plc had also said that they also expected to record losses due to the floods in Thailand, that have turned into one of the most expensive natural disasters ever for insurers.

Everest Re Group, the holding company for Everest Reinsurance Company that provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in the United States and international markets, said the loss estimate also includes provisions for earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand.

"Despite these charges, our surplus is expected to remain relatively unchanged for the quarter, which positions us well for 2012," Chief Executive Joseph Taranto said in a statement.

Everest Re is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 8.

Shares of the Bermuda-based company closed at $85.48 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.