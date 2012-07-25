July 25 Bermuda-based reinsurer Everest Re Group
Ltd's quarterly profit blew past analysts' expectations
on higher margins and underwriting profits.
The company's second-quarter net profit rose to $214.6
million, or $4.08 per share, from $131.3 million, or $2.41 per
share, a year earlier.
Operating income, which excludes certain investment gains
and losses, was $4.25 per share, above analysts' estimate of
$3.80 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net premium earned for the April-June quarter remained flat
at $1.04 billion.
The combined ratio-- which is the percentage of premiums an
insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses -- fell to 89
percent from 98 percent, a year earlier.
The reinsurer's shares, which have risen more than 6 percent
in the last three months, closed at $102.08 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.