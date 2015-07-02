HONG KONG, July 2 Evergrande Taobao, the
football team co-owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and
property firm Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, could
become the first club listed in Asia after it filed for an
initial public offering in China.
The team, which recently signed Brazilian World Cup winning
coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, filed with the National Equities
Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) to list on the so-called "New
Third Board," Evergrande said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange on Thursday.
The company gave no size for the planned listing, which is
pending approval by the NEEQ that operates China's leading
over-the-counter (OTC) equity exchange.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba last year agreed to pay
$192 million for half of the team, just months ahead of the
company's record-breaking IPO in the United States. The deal was
hatched over a few drinks between co-founder and Executive
Chairman Jack Ma and Evergrande's billionaire Chairman Xu
Jiayin.
Evergrande Taobao's valuation has reached 10 billion
yuan($1.61 billion), according to Chinese media, smaller than
Manchester United Plc's nearly $3 billion market
capitalisation, but much larger than more traditional publicly
listed teams such as Juventus FC SpA and SS Lazio SpA
in Italy and Germany's Borussia Dortmund.
Evergrande said it currently owned 60 percent of the team
and planned to sell none of its shares in the offering.
The team, formally known as Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao
Football Club Co Ltd, won the AFC Champions League in 2013 and
the Chinese Super League in 2014. It has a 50,000-seat stadium
in Guangzhou, China's third-largest city.
China released a sweeping plan in March to reform soccer, a
sport that has been mired in corruption and miserable results,
with the men's national team suffering a string of embarrassing
defeats on the international stage.
The reforms include increasing the number of elementary and
middle-school soccer programmes to 50,000 in 2025 from about
5,000, and terminating the relationship between the government
body which oversees sport and the Chinese Football Association,
China's national soccer body.
This would bring Chinese football more in line with
international FIFA standards which require a strict separation
between politics and the sport.
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Clare Jim
in Hong Kong and Sue-Lin Wong in Shanghai; Editing by Stephen
Coates)