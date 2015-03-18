* Credit lines are not committed finances from China banks

By Umesh Desai and Clare Jim

HONG KONG, March 18 Chinese banks have extended Evergrande Real Estate Group a 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) credit lifeline, as a slump in China's key property sector pressure one of the biggest and most indebted developers.

Evergrande, China's fourth largest property developer by sales, said the credit lines had been extended by four major state-owned banks since February. The company is owned by billionaire Xu Jiayin, one of the country's richest men.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, helped Evergrande's bonds recover on from an up to 3 point fall triggered by unconfirmed social media remarks that it was facing payment difficulties. The bonds opened unchanged on Wednesday.

Standard & Poors analyst Vincent Lam, however, said the credit lines were not legally binding, adding to investors' concerns about the company and a sector that accounts for some 15 percent of China's GDP, and which has been slowing along with the economy.

"We don't know if the proceeds from additional debt went into non-property investments, which is why bond investors are sceptical," said Yin Chin Cheong, analyst at research firm CreditSights. "For creditors it will remain a point of concern unless these investments contribute to improved cash flows."

Evergrande said the credit lines show support from banks but declined to give details on how it plans to use the financing. The company reports full-year earnings on March 30.

Official data on Wednesday showed average new home prices in China fell at the fastest pace on record in February, after weakening for several months. Evergrande's main markets are in third and fourth tier cities which have seen some of the biggest drops.

The company's debt to equity ratio stands at 167 percent, above the sector's average of 107 percent, Thomson Reuters data shows. It will take 4.6 years to pay off debt at current cash generation rates compared to its peers' average of 3.7 years.

Earlier this year, smaller homebuilder Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd raised the red flag on Chinese developers' leverage when it disclosed a surge in loans after officials froze some of its projects.

Kaisa is now negotiating with bondholders to avoid becoming the first Chinese developer to default on its offshore debt.

Evergrande took on more debt in recent years as it diversified into food, energy and sports: it finances the Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao soccer club along with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings.

Shares of Evergrande were flat in early trade on Wednesday, compared with a 0.3 percent gain for the broader index. ($1 = 6.2465 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)