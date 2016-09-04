(Repeating story first sent on Sunday to additional
subscribers)
By Clare Jim and Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Sept 4 Building up the second-biggest
corporate debt pile in China does come at a cost.
China Evergrande Group, the nation's No.2 real
estate developer reported last week that its borrowings grew to
$57 billion by the end of June, including so-called perpetual
bonds. Only state-owned Petrochina owes more.
The crushing impact of that burden became clear in its
first-half results as despite reporting a 12.6 percent jump in
sales, Evergrande said that income attributable to shareholders
slumped 74 percent to 2.46 billion yuan ($368 million). That was
mainly because of a 60 percent rise in payments on the
perpetual bonds as well as a surge in marketing costs.
The aggressive leveraging of Evergrande's balance sheet by
its founder and major shareholder Hui Ka Yan shows that while
investors and economists have been largely focused on the
mountains of debt being built up by China's state-controlled
sector, the private sector has also been on a borrowing binge,
fuelled by the availability of cheap money.
With a stock market value of just $8.5 billion, its critics
say that Evergrande, which is a household name in China because
of its development of many thousands of apartments for middle
class buyers, would be rocked badly if there was a major
decline in China's home prices or a further downturn in an
already shaky Chinese economy.
"Evergrande's stretched balance sheet, due to active land
purchases, high dividend payments and expansion into new
businesses should keep its net gearing at a very high level,"
said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Raymond Ngai "We
think the stock should trade at a discount valuation, with its
high financing risk."
Hui and the company declined to comment for this article.
Evergrande's shares have fallen 7.5 percent since the
results were announced late last Tuesday. They ended last week
at HK5.33. Hui expects further declines and has a target price
of HK$3.90.
CRITICS PARTIALLY MUZZLED
For credit analysts, the debt picture appears far from
sound.
"We are concerned about Evergrande's high leverage and
liquidity risks," said Moody's analyst Franco Leung.
It is by no means the first time that there have been alarm
bells rung, though Evergrande has also been able to have some of
its fiercest critics at least partially muzzled.
High-profile short seller Andrew Left, of California-based
Citron Research, published a report in 2012 arguing the group
was insolvent. Evergrande denied the accusations and Left was
recently found culpable of market misconduct by a tribunal in a
case brought by the Hong Kong securities regulator.
Left, who declined to comment on Evergrande for this
article, says he is considering an appeal.
Moody's itself was reprimanded by the regulator and fined
HK$11 million for alleged failures in producing a critical
report on Evergrande. Moody's is appealing.
Evergrande does have its supporters in the analyst
community, who see it taking advantage of the troubles faced by
rivals in a weaker economy.
"Evergrande is good at buying land and quickly turning it
into cash by selling properties - so this strategy is a good
one. In a sector slowdown, there is lot of room to swallow less
efficient players," said David Ng, Macquarie's Head of China &
Hong Kong Research.
Meanwhile, Hui has, if anything, speeded up his debt-fueled
purchases in recent years.
In the past eight months, Evergrande has splurged $4 billion
on banks, construction companies and stakes in rivals. The
company also bought 80 plots of new land spread across 57 cities
in the first half of the year.
A lot of the acquisitions are add-ons that the company's
supporters say reinforces its market position, including a
supply chain that can stretch from financing to construction and
sales.
But Evergrade has also expanded into other areas. It grabbed
headlines in 2010 when it bought the main soccer in its home
town of Guangzhou. Evergrande also owns a variety of other
assets, including an insurance company, a bottled water company,
and a New Zealand dairy, and is making a big push into
hospitals, tourist projects, movie houses and has become an
Internet provider.
INSPIRED BY DENG
Little is known about Hui. Local media reports have said he
was born in central China's Henan province in 1958 to a poor
family, and he moved south to Shenzhen because he was inspired
by then Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's visit to the city in 1992
that played a crucial role in accelerating China's economic
reforms. He now has many of the trappings of a top business
owner, including a private jet, a yacht and two Rolls-Royce
vehicles, according to the reports.
His most controversial recent move has been Evergrande's
$2.2 billion investment in China's largest real estate developer
Vanke, putting Evergrande in the middle of the
country's messiest-ever corporate battle. This has triggered
speculation among analysts that it could be considering a costly
play for all of Vanke.
"Its purchase of Vanke's stakes will undermine Evergrande's
efforts to control its debt growth and raises financial and
investment risk," said Moody's Leung.
Evergrande has characterised the Vanke purchase as an
investment and has not elaborated - even to Vanke, whose
officials said they were perplexed. "We have been asking them
about their intention in buying our shares but they have never
replied," Wang Wenjin, executive vice president of Vanke, said
last week. L3N1B32HZ]
It has increasingly been using perpetual bonds, which on
average pay an interest rate of 9 percent, and are counted as
equity rather than debt because they have no maturity date.
During the first six months of the year, the amount on issue
soared 53 percent to 116 billion yuan.
Yield-hungry investors in China have been happy to amp up
the party. Evergrande's bonds due 2020 were
sold last year at a yield of 12 percent but now yields are a
mere 3.6 percent despite a CCC-plus rating from ratings agency
Standard & Poor's that puts well into junk territory and only
five notches above default levels.
Even before the Vanke stake purchase, its net debt to core
earnings soared to a ratio of 14.8 at the end of 2015, according
to research provider CreditSights, up from 2.1 five years ago.
That means it would take nearly 15 years to repay its debt at
the current rate of profit generation.
In a group of 40 real estate developers examined by rating
agency Standard & Poor's, only three had higher ratios.
In February, the company indicated it was prepared to get
even more aggressive when it gained the approval of bondholders
to make its covenants more flexible to "pursue additional
business opportunities and further business growth."
That means leverage will likely rise, says S&P Global
analyst Matthew Kong: "We are not confident the company can
deleverage, despite the strong sales."
(Additional reporting by Tris Pan in HONG KONG; Editing by
Clara Ferreira-Marques and Martin Howell)