HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group
, the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday
its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes
due 2024 to refinance debt.
The notes will carry an interest rate of 9.5 percent per
annum and terms of the notes will be determined through a book
building exercise, the developer said in a filing to the Hong
Kong bourse.
The notes will be listed on the SGX-ST.
Evergrande said in February that it was asking creditors to
approve amendments to its bond covenants to allow the country's
top homebuilder to take on billions of dollars of additional
debt, as it paves way for a Shenzhen backdoor listing.
China's efforts to support its currency and cool its hot
property market are encouraging more Chinese companies to take
on extra cost and risk by issuing foreign-currency bonds in Hong
Kong and other offshore locations.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)