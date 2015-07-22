HONG KONG, July 22 China's Evergrande Real Estate said it is aiming for a mainland listing of its loss-making spring water unit, the third spin-off in one month that some analysts said will help boost the indebted property developer's valuation.

The unit, called Evergrande Spring, has applied to list on China's so-called New Third Board for small enterprises, the second-largest property developer by sales in the mainland said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Evergrande - the most indebted of China's top 10 developers - announced the listing plans of its two other units, Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao Football Club Co and Evergrande Culture Industry Group Co, also on the same board.

"Evergrande's valuation in Hong Kong is low due to market concerns over its execution. Spinning off its diversified business and listing in different markets will help its valuation and refinancing channels," said Edison Bian, a Hong Kong-based analyst of UOB Kay Hian.

It was not immediately clear when Evergrande plans to list its different units. China earlier this month suspended initial public offerings (IPOs) in the mainland to contain a stock market tumble, but the New Third Board is still approving listing applications.

Evergrande said in the statement it does not intend to sell any of its shares in the listing nor does its unit plan to issue new shares.

Bian of UOB Kay Hian said the three spin-offs, while broadening Evergrande's equity base, won't bring down the company's net gearing materially because those businesses are small compared to the core property business.

Company valuations are higher in China and the New Third Board allows loss-making corporations to list on it.

Evergrande's spring water unit recorded a loss of 555.4 million yuan ($89.47 million) in the first five months of 2015, according to a filing to the Chinese bourse. The loss last year totalled 2.8 billion yuan.

Sourced from natural mineral water from the Changbai Mountain in northern China, Evergrande Spring has a production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes and has nearly 1.2 million sales outlets in the mainland.

Citic Securities is the sponsor for the listing. ($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)