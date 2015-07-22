HONG KONG, July 22 China's Evergrande Real
Estate said it is aiming for a mainland listing of its
loss-making spring water unit, the third spin-off in one month
that some analysts said will help boost the indebted property
developer's valuation.
The unit, called Evergrande Spring, has applied to list on
China's so-called New Third Board for small enterprises, the
second-largest property developer by sales in the mainland said
in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Evergrande - the most indebted of
China's top 10 developers - announced the listing plans of its
two other units, Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao Football Club Co
and Evergrande Culture Industry Group Co, also on the same
board.
"Evergrande's valuation in Hong Kong is low due to market
concerns over its execution. Spinning off its diversified
business and listing in different markets will help its
valuation and refinancing channels," said Edison Bian, a Hong
Kong-based analyst of UOB Kay Hian.
It was not immediately clear when Evergrande plans to list
its different units. China earlier this month suspended initial
public offerings (IPOs) in the mainland to contain a stock
market tumble, but the New Third Board is still approving
listing applications.
Evergrande said in the statement it does not intend to sell
any of its shares in the listing nor does its unit plan to issue
new shares.
Bian of UOB Kay Hian said the three spin-offs, while
broadening Evergrande's equity base, won't bring down the
company's net gearing materially because those businesses are
small compared to the core property business.
Company valuations are higher in China and the New Third
Board allows loss-making corporations to list on it.
Evergrande's spring water unit recorded a loss of 555.4
million yuan ($89.47 million) in the first five months of 2015,
according to a filing to the Chinese bourse. The loss last year
totalled 2.8 billion yuan.
Sourced from natural mineral water from the Changbai
Mountain in northern China, Evergrande Spring has a production
capacity of 2.2 million tonnes and has nearly 1.2 million sales
outlets in the mainland.
Citic Securities is the sponsor for the listing.
($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)