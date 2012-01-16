HONG KONG Jan 16 Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the second-biggest developer in China by sales value, on Monday forecast that it would generate sales of 80 billion yuan ($12.69 billion) in 2012, roughly the same as 2011 sales.

The company recorded sales of 80.4 billion yuan in 2011, an increase of 59 percent over the previous year and beating its forecast of 70 billion yuan by 15 percent.

Chief Executive Xia Haijun said in December that it would be a "reasonable base" to expect a 10 to 20 percent growth in contract sales in the next two years.

Despite a slumping property market in China, the developer started raising prices in October to push sales into 2012. The company has built up the largest land bank in China but stopped buying land in July after investors raised a red flag over its gearing ratio. ($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)