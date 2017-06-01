HONG KONG, June 1 China Evergrande Group
, the country's biggest home builder, said it is set to
gain 39.5 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) from a second round of
fundraising for most of its property assets which are slated for
a backdoor listing in Shenzhen.
The developer plans to inject almost all of its property
assets, held by Hengda Real Estate Group, into Shenzhen Real
Estate.
Evergrande said the latest round meant it had now raised 70
billion yuan from investors who will hold about 26 percent of
Hengda.
Investors who took part in the latest round include Shum Yip
Group Ltd and Shenzhen Baoxin Investment Co Ltd.
Evergrande is seeking a backdoor listing valued at 198
billion yuan ($29 billion) in Shenzhen, aiming to take advantage
of higher valuations commanded on the mainland due to a large
pool of retail investors. The plan will make it easier for
heavily indebted Evergrande to raise funds.
Evergrande's stock was up 6 percent in morning trade,
extending a bull run this year, driven in part by around $800
million worth of stock buybacks.
That bull run included a 20 percent jump on Monday after
Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an overweight rating. It
argued that the introduction of strategic investors will help
Evergrande lower its debt levels.
($1 = 6.8098 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)