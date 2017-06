HONG KONG, March 16 Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the second-largest developer in mainland China by sales, said on Friday that 2011 net profit may increase significantly on a higher delivery volume last year.

Property companies normally book profit on housing pre-sales when the property is delivered to the buyer.

The company is expected to announce its 2011 results on March 28.

