HONG KONG Nov 22 Chinese property developer
Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd will pay $617 million
for a 50 percent stake in a joint-venture life insurer, it said
in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.
The deal was approved by China's insurance regulator on
Friday.
Evergrande Nanchang, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary,
will pay 3,939,110,600 yuan ($617.08 million) for a 50 percent
stake in Great Eastern Life Assurance (China) Co Ltd. After the
transaction the insurer will be called Evergrande Life.
"The acquisition is a strategic deployment for the Group to
enter the insurance sector," Evergrande said. "Currently,
China's insurance sector has entered a fast track of
development, where insurance licenses have their own unique
capital investment value."
Evergrande said it will promote its insurance services in
its more than 300 new housing developments.
Great Eastern was formed as a joint-venture by the Chongqing
and Singapore governments. Evergrande will buy the shares held
by the Chongqing City Construction Investment (Group) Co. Ltd
and the Chongqing Land Group. The Chongqing Casin Group Co Ltd
and The Great Eastern Life Assurance Co will each retain their
25 percent holdings.
The insurer made a loss in each of the two previous years
ended Dec. 31, according to the filing with the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange.
For additional details, please see: here
($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Stephen Powell)