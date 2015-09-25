HONG KONG, Sept 25 China's Evergrande Real Estate said it has cancelled plans to list its spring water unit and intends to merge it with grain, oil and dairy assets instead.

The country's second-largest property developer by sales had planned to list loss-making Evergrande Spring on the New Third Board for small enterprises, in what would have been the third spin-off in a month for the indebted company.

Evergrande said in a statement late on Thursday that the new merger plan would "optimise the allocation of resources and lower the cost".

It would reconsider a listing and other options after the reorganisation, it added. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)