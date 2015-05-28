HONG KONG May 28 Evergrande Real Estate Group
, China's fourth largest property developer by sales,
plans to raise up to $613 million in a Hong Kong share offering
for refinancing and working capital, IFR reported on Thursday,
citing a term sheet.
The company is offering 747.6 million new shares in an
indicative range of HK$6.22 to HK$6.36 each, equivalent to a
discount of up to 10 percent to Wednesday's close of HK$6.91,
added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. That would put the
total deal as high as HK$4.75 billion ($613 million).
CLSA, Credit Suisse, Haitong and Jefferies were hired as
joint placing agents of the deal, added IFR.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing
by Michael Perry; Editing by)