HONG KONG May 29 Evergrande Real Estate Group
Ltd on Friday said a share placement raised net
proceeds of about HK$4.6 billion ($593.30 million), slightly
less than planned, for refinancing and general working capital.
Evergrande said in a statement it had agreed to sell 820
million new shares, about 5.25 percent of the enlarged share
capital, at a placing price of HK$5.67, below the indicative
price range offered on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR on Thursday reported China's
fourth-largest property developer by sales was offering 747.6
million new shares in an indicative range of HK$6.22 to HK$6.36
each, seeking to raise $600-613 million.
"The placing and subscription will provide an opportunity to
raise further capital for the company whilst broadening the
shareholder base and the capital base of the company,"
Evergrande said in a statement.
Shares of Evergrande will resume trading on Friday. The
placing price represents a 17.95 percent discount to its closing
price of HK$6.91 on Wednesday.
($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars)
