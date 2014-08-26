REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
HONG KONG Aug 26 Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd is confident about the sector's outlook over the next 10-15 years due to urbanisation and the country's mini stimulus policies aimed at boosting growth, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Xia Haijun was speaking at an earnings briefing after Evergrande, China's third-largest property developer by sales, reported a 39 percent rise in its core first-half profit after expanding into upper-tier Chinese cities. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ryan Woo)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.