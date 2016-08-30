HONG KONG Aug 30 China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday it used proceeds from home sales to buy shares in larger rival China Vanke, which is at the centre of a rare public Chinese boardroom spat.

Chief executive Xia Haijun made the comments at an earnings press conference in Hong Kong.

Evergrande, a highly acquisitive but also one of the sector's most indebted firms, has been in the spotlight after building up a stake of almost 7 percent in rival China Vanke . (Reporting By Clare Jim)