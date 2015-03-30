HONG KONG, March 30 Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said on Monday it would spin off and list its spring water, grain & oil and dairy businesses in Hong Kong after three years, as well as invest 4.5 billion yuan in four non-core businesses in the coming three years.

The group also said its core profit for 2014 rose 16.5 percent, beating market expectations, helped by record sales and an increase in completed projects.

China's fourth-largest property developer by sales said its core profit last year was 12 billion yuan, above an average forecast of 9.4 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate. (Reporting by Clare Jim; writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Anand Basu)