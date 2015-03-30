* 2014 core profit up 16.5 pct, net profit flat

* Net gearing at 85.9 pct, mid-long term goal to reach 70 pct-CFO

* Perpetual securities up 111 pct

* Property industry to see healthy development this yr-chairman (Recasts with details on non-core business)

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, March 30 Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group on Monday reported a lower debt level for 2014 despite doubling perpetual securities -- structured loans which are not classified as debt in the balance sheet.

China's fourth-largest property developer by sales also forecast a pick-up in the sector this year, just as the central bank eased home purchasing policies for an industry that contributes some 10 percent to GDP and has been hit by economic slowdown and a raft of cooling measures.

Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan declined to comment on the policy easing but had earlier told reporters that 2015 would mark a "new normal" for the real estate market in China.

"The property market will have a healthy development; its total sales will surpass last year," Hui told a news briefing.

Evergrande's core profit rose 16.5 percent to 12 billion yuan, beating an average forecast of 9.4 billion yuan by 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate. The Guangzhou-based developer's net profit was flat at 12.6 billion yuan.

Evergrande is China's most indebted property developer and the company said it would make shrinking its debt a priority this year, with a mid-to-long-term debt ratio target at 70 percent. Chief Financial Officer Tse Wai Wah told Reuters the company had no further plans to issue bonds this year, aiming to keep issuance at current levels.

Its net gearing ratio at end-2014 declined to 85.9 percent from 89.6 percent at end-June, but perpetual securities, or structured loans which are not classified as debt in its balance sheet, jumped over 111 percent year-on-year to 52 billion yuan.

Evergrande has diversified into other sectors and set up three subsidiaries last year in the dairy, animal husbandry, and cereal and oil production businesses. The company said it expected the three units to post profits this year and it plans to spin off them in Hong Kong after three years.

Evergrande announced it had invested a total so far of 6.4 billion yuan in the three units, together with another health business, and plans to invest another 4.5 billion yuan in the coming three years.

Before the announcement, shares of Evergrande closed up 6.2 percent, against a 1.5 percent rise in the wider market.