BRIEF-Principal Capital says board allowed sale of two plots of land
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Aug 30 China Evergrande Group , the country's second-largest homebuilder by sales, posted a 78.6 percent drop in first-half net profit.
Net profit for the first half came in at 2 billion yuan ($302 million) compared with 9.4 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) a year ago. Revenue rose 12.6 percent to 87.5 billion yuan.
Evergrande, highly acquisitive but also one of the sector's most indebted firms, has been in the spotlight after building up a stake of almost 7 percent in rival China Vanke , which is is embroiled in a high-profile corporate battle with financial firm Baoneng Group.
Vanke, China's top homebuilder, said last week Evergrande had not responded to its queries about its intentions in building up the stake. ($1 = 6.6779 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Board allows unit to sell two plots of land for 2.4 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly operating revenue 7.4 million pesos versus 4.2 million pesos