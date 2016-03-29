HONG KONG, March 29 China's Evergrande Real
Estate Group Ltd on Tuesday reported a 9 percent
decline in 2015 core profit, which excludes revaluation gains,
but nevertheless beat analyst estimates with the help of record
home sales.
The country's second-largest property developer by sales
said core profit was 11 billion yuan ($1.69 billion), above a
8.9 billion yuan average of 18 analyst estimates according to
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
Net profit fell 17 percent to 10.5 billion yuan.
Evergrande shares eased 0.83 percent ahead of the results
compared with a 0.10 percent gain in the broader Hong Kong
market.
($1 = 6.5101 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)