HONG KONG, June 22 Shares in Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate extended their slide on Friday, opening down 4.3 percent, with the country's second-largest developer by sales saying it is considering legal action to defend itself against an attack by a short seller.

Evergrande's stock fell 11 percent on Thursday, wiping around $1 billion off the company's value, after it was targeted by a report from U.S.-based Citron Research, which said the firm was insolvent..

Barclays Capital issued a report on Friday stating "there is still no clarity on whether the accusations are true or false," despite the company holding a conference call to reassure investors.

Chairman Hui Ka Yan, who owns 63 pecent of the company, said in the call on Thursday that the company has 13 billion yuan ($2 billion) of cash on hand, sufficient to cover its operations.

The company said it would not revise its forecast of 80 billion yuan for the year and said it is organizing a team of lawyers to defend itself against the accusations.