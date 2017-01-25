HONG KONG Jan 25 China Evergrande Group
said it had received approval from the Hong Kong
bourse to spin off its property projects, paving the way for the
country's largest developer to proceed with a backdoor listing
of those assets in Shenzhen.
The injection of assets into Shenzhen Real Estate
is aimed at taking advantage of much higher
valuations commanded on the mainland due to a large pool of
retail investors - making it easier for heavily indebted
Evergrande to raise funds.
Evergrande still needs to finalise details with Shenzhen
Real Estate and obtain approvals from shareholders, Chinese
regulators and Shenzhen government bodies.
Evergrande, which has some $57 billion in debt but only a
market value of $9.5 billion has said that it hopes the
mainland-listed property vehicle will have a market value of
$33.7 billion.
After the spinoff, the Hong Kong-listed holding company will
consist of tourism-related development, finance and internet
businesses.
Evergrande has captured investor attention by spending some
$5 billion to build up a 14 percent stake in its biggest rival
China Vanke Co - at the centre of corporate power
struggle.
It has since said, however, it no intention of acquiring
more shares while state-owned Shenzhen Metro has now become
Vanke's no. 2 shareholder - a step seen as paving the way for
the subway operator to take control of the property giant.
Shares in Evergrande were down 0.9 percent, underperforming
a 0.3 percent gain for the broader market.
($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by xxx)