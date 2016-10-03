(Corrects to "million" from "billion" in 2nd last paragraph)
HONG KONG Oct 3 Shares in Chinese property
developer Evergrande Group were suspended from trading
in Hong Kong on Monday afternoon, the stock exchange said,
without giving a reason for the halt.
Evergrande, the country's no. 2 developer by sales for the
first half of this year, said it would issue a statement later
in the day.
Highly acquisitive Evergrande has captured investor
attention after amassing some $57 billion in debt, although it
has a market value of about $10 billion.
It has also bought shares worth $2.2 billion in rival China
Vanke , putting itself itself in the middle
of a high profile corporate battle.
Last week it said it was selling some non-core assets for
$405 million.
Its shares last traded at HK$5.24, unchanged from Friday.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)