* Plans to redeem all of its perpetual bonds by end-June
* Shares jump 9 pct, have gained some 260 pct this year
* Evergrande plans Shenzhen backdoor listing for property
assets
* Evergrande the most heavily shorted HK stock this month
HONG KONG, June 6 Shares in China Evergrande
Group stepped up a furious bull run to hit a record
high on Tuesday, even as some investors short the stock on
concern about its massive debt load.
The country's No. 1 property developer's unveiling of a plan
to redeem all of its perpetual bonds has added to positive
momentum driven by an imminent backdoor listing for most of its
real estate assets in mainland China, fresh capital from
strategic investors as well as share buybacks.
The dizzy ascent of its stock - which has more than tripled
in value since the end of last year - has so far trampled and
continues to threaten a swathe of short-sellers. They are
betting that the company's debt, which stood at $78 billion at
the end of last year, will precipitate a sharp correction.
"Investors were shorting Evergrande because it has a lot of
off-balance sheet items, which is true but Evergrande has plenty
of money to support its own shares, so the short sellers are
being wiped out," said Francis Lun, CEO of Geo Securities Ltd.
"Unless the shortsellers have more money than Evergrande or
the company has used up its cash, it's very hard to compete with
them."
The shares climbed as much as 9 percent to HK$17.36 before
ending trade 4.8 percent higher.
Evergrande was one of the most heavily shorted Hong Kong
stocks over the past month. As of June 2, the most recent date
for which data is available, 4.47 percent of Evergrande's
outstanding shares were out on loan, according to research firm
Markit. Shares on loan are a proxy for short selling.
Evergrande, which has developed thousands of middle class
homes in China and owns the country's top football team, said
late on Monday that it plans to redeem all of its perpetual
bonds, after repaying 71 percent ahead of time. That represents
a significant saving in interest costs.
The perpetual bonds, which have an average coupon of 10
percent and have been a target of much investor criticism, cost
Evergrande 10.6 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in interest last
year. It has 29 billion yuan of perpetual bonds outstanding.
Morgan Stanley has estimated Evergrande's gearing could drop
to 183 percent from 432 percent after repaying the perpetual
bonds.
But some analysts said it was not clear how redemption was
being funded. Additional debt to replace the perpetual bonds -
classed as equity - could actually raise Evergrande's gearing.
"I suspect the redemption of all the perps is through
refinancing with other debt, and not a de-leveraging story,"
said Yin Chin Cheong, Singapore-based credit analyst with
CreditSights.
For now, however, most analysts say market sentiment is set
to be driven by the Shenzhen backdoor listing, which Evergrande
has valued at 198 billion yuan ($29 billion).
The listing, which comes amid a red-hot property market that
has pushed up Evergrande's sales, aims to take advantage of
higher valuations commanded on the mainland due to a large pool
of retail investors. It will also make it easier for Evergrande
to raise funds.
($1 = 6.8030 Chinese yuan)
