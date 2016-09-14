(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Quentin Webb
HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It has been an
odd few days for share sales in Asia. An Indian bank recently
botched a perfectly doable $1 billion capital raise. China is
forcing an $8 billion bank listing down the market's throat. And
an Indonesian firm with a market value of $70 million thinks it
can raise $2.3 billion.
The three episodes are distinct. Yes Bank could have
capitalised on strong demand for paper of private sector banks
in India, but for its aggression on price and an ill-advised TV
cameo by the boss. Postal Savings Bank of China is squaring the
circle between floor prices on issues by Chinese state-owned
banks, and tepid demand, by roping in allies like shipbuilders
and port operators to buy around three quarters of the stock in
its Hong Kong debut.
Meanwhile, it's hard to say what is going on with Evergreen
Invesco, the Jakarta textile trader that thinks it can
execute the biggest capital raising in Indonesia since 2008. One
possibility is this enables a backdoor listing by another group.
All three show that share sales can be pretty rough around
the edges in Asia. That is a shame. Equity is a healthier source
of funding for emerging markets than taking on yet more debt.
And everyone from Chinese state enterprises to Yes Bank's
publicly owned rivals would benefit from more capital.
