(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Quentin Webb

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It has been an odd few days for share sales in Asia. An Indian bank recently botched a perfectly doable $1 billion capital raise. China is forcing an $8 billion bank listing down the market's throat. And an Indonesian firm with a market value of $70 million thinks it can raise $2.3 billion.

The three episodes are distinct. Yes Bank could have capitalised on strong demand for paper of private sector banks in India, but for its aggression on price and an ill-advised TV cameo by the boss. Postal Savings Bank of China is squaring the circle between floor prices on issues by Chinese state-owned banks, and tepid demand, by roping in allies like shipbuilders and port operators to buy around three quarters of the stock in its Hong Kong debut.

Meanwhile, it's hard to say what is going on with Evergreen Invesco, the Jakarta textile trader that thinks it can execute the biggest capital raising in Indonesia since 2008. One possibility is this enables a backdoor listing by another group.

All three show that share sales can be pretty rough around the edges in Asia. That is a shame. Equity is a healthier source of funding for emerging markets than taking on yet more debt. And everyone from Chinese state enterprises to Yes Bank's publicly owned rivals would benefit from more capital.

