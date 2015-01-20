HONGKONG/LONDON Jan 20 Hong Kong's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, backed by Li Ka-shing,
Asia's richest man, has bought Britain's Eversholt Rail for 2.5
billion pounds ($3.8 billion), the latest in a string of Asian
buyers targeting European assets.
UK private equity fund 3i Infrastructure Plc said on
Tuesday that it and Eversholt's other investors had sold their
entire holding to the Hong Kong billionaire' s CKI group.
Eversholt owns around 28 percent of the UK's passenger
trains, with 19 fleets. It is one of the UK's three leading rail
rolling stock companies.
3i, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and STAR Capital
Partners with its co-investor PGGM, acquired the business for
2.1 billion pounds from HSBC in 2010.
The sale of 3i's stake will generate around 358 million
pounds, it said, as well as a 15.5 million pound sum received in
December. A source close to the deal said that STAR, a London
investment fund manager, would make a return of 3.4 times its
investment.
One source familiar with the matter said that CKI pre-empted
an auction process for Eversholt after losing out on the sale
last year of Porterbrook, another UK rail rolling stock company.
Eversholt, Angel Trains and Porterbrook have dominated the
market since 1994 when the UK government privatised the
country's railways. The companies have proved attractive to
investors for their steady income, longer-term leases and the
country's growing numbers of rail passengers.
Eversholt had core earnings (EBITDA) of 263.2 million pounds
in 2013, according to its website. The price of 2.5 billion
pounds values Eversholt at about 9.5 times earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
CKI also looked at Dublin-based aircraft lessor Awas, while
other Asian buyers have sought out Western deals. Last year
Reuters reported that China Investment Corp and AVIC, a Chinese
state-owned aerospace and defence company, had been in talks to
acquire private equity-backed Irish aircraft leasing firm
Avolon.
($1 = 0.6605 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies, additional
reporting by Elzio Barreto, Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok, editing
by Louise Heavens)