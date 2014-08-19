MUMBAI Aug 19 India-focused private equity fund
Everstone Group has hired a top executive from Goldman Sachs
in Asia as its new chief executive, it said on Tuesday.
L. Brooks Entwistle was most recently chairman of Goldman
Sachs Southeast Asia and CEO of the investment bank's Singapore
operations.
He will continue to be based in Singapore and oversee
Everstone's day-to-day management as well as lead transactions
and originate deals, according to the Everstone statement.
Entwistle also spent time in Mumbai as CEO and founder of
Goldman Sachs India, according to Everstone.
Everstone manages $2 billion under its private equity and
real estate funds and also focuses on Southeast Asia. Among its
recent transactions, it became the India partner for Burger King
Worldwide Inc.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Matt Driskill)